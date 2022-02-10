STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No bidder for BSNL and MTNL properties: Govt

Bids were invited for 4 properties of BSNL and 2 properties of MTNL on 18 November 2021 and opened on 4 January 2022.

Published: 10th February 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL (Photo | EPS)

BSNL (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Wednesday informed that it couldn’t find any bidder for the properties of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Meity minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said no eligible bids have been received except for 7 flats in Mumbai.

“Bids were invited for 4 properties of BSNL and 2 properties of MTNL on 18 November 2021 and opened on 4 January 2022. No eligible bids have been received except for 7 flats in Mumbai,” said the minister.
He said the cumulative losses incurred up to 2020-21 by BSNL and MTNL are Rs 95,701 cr and Rs 35,348 cr, respectively.  

On the question of the rationale behind selling assets of public sector telco’s while simultaneously bailing-out loss-making private companies like Vodafone Idea, the minister said it is a part of reform and to promote healthy competition, protect the interest of consumers and infuse liquidity in the sector.  

The debt-laden VIL opted to convert Rs 16,000 cr of interest liability to government equity. For BSNL and MTNL, the minister said it has already approved a revival package on October 23, 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSNL Vodafone Idea MTNL Bid Equity
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp