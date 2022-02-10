STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nykaa’s net profit declines 59% to 28 crore

Nykaa accelerated store expansion this quarter, with 12 new stores including those in Tier 2/3 cities. Its physical store count was 96 as of Dec 31, 2021 in 45 cities.

By Express News Service

Fashion and personal care e-commerce company Nykaa on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 28 crore for the December quarter as compared to Rs 69 crore a year ago, a fall of 59%.  Its net profit stood at Rs 1.2 cr in the Sept quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations grew 24% sequentially and 36% Year on Year to Rs 1098.4 crore in Q3 FY22. Nykaa’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 36% YoY to Rs 69 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted 697 bps to 6.3%.

Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD, and CEO, said, “Our previous quarter was defined by a milestone moment in the company’s journey with a successful IPO and listing on the stock exchanges. We continue to be on a steady growth trajectory across both beauty and fashion businesses, with overall revenue growth of 65% for the nine-month period year-on-year.” 

GMR Infrastructure narrows loss to Rs 515 cr
GMR Infrastructure on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 515.34 cr for the quarter ended in Dec 2021 against that of Rs 1,120.51 cr in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. The consolidated income from operations in the quarter rose to Rs 1,437.84 cr from Rs 963 cr in the same period a year ago. The company’s total expenses climbed to Rs 1,387.10 crore in the Dec quarter as against Rs 1,370.37 cr in the year-ago period.

Power Grid profit drops 2.2% to Rs 3,293 cr
State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp on Wednesday reported a 2.2% year-on-year drop in its net profit at Rs 3,292.9 crore for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2021. The company posted a net profit of Rs 3,367.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenues for the quarter rose 3% YoY to Rs 10,446.8 crore from Rs 10,142.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA jumped 2.3% to Rs 9,117.1 crore in Q3 FY22 over `8,914.4 crores in Q3 FY21.

