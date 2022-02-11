STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel says network outage was for 5 minutes ; fully normalised in 10 mins 

Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel's data network faced disruption for a brief duration, around 5 minutes, across India due to a technical glitch, and the network was fully normalized within a few minutes, the company said on Friday.

Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.

"Our internet services were disrupted for approximately 5 minutes today morning due to a technical glitch.

This was immediately tackled, and the network was fully normalized within the next 10 minutes.

We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," the company said in a revised statement.

Down Detector, which tracks network outage, showed that the disruption was across the country.

The company has over 20 crore mobile data and 40 lakh fixed broadband users across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airtel Mobile data broadband Bharti Airtel
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp