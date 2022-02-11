STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI moves cautiously on Central Bank Digital Currency

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says RBI will do rigorous pilots to ensure cyber security and prevention of counterfeiting.

Published: 11th February 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct rigorous pilots or “proofs of concept” to ensure the sanctity of cyber security and prevention of counterfeiting before issuing the digital rupee in the next fiscal year. 

Declining to give an exact timeline on the launch, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the central bank had to proceed very “cautiously” and couldn’t “hasten” on the issuance of the Central Bank Digital Currency, or digital rupee.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said during this year’s Union Budget presentation that the central bank would issue the digital rupee in FY23 after an amendment in the RBI Act. Terming cryptocurrencies a “big threat” to financial and macroeconomic stability, Das said investors in cryptos should be cognisant of the risks they faced as these currencies by whatever name they went weren’t backed by an underlier, “not even a tulip.”

The flower analogy was used to draw attention to the first recorded speculative bubble which went bust in 1637 in the Dutch republic.  The digital rupee that RBI is working on is like its paper currency counterpart and both are interchangeable, being issued by the central bank, which will bear liability for it as in the case of currency notes or bank notes.

A person could use the digital rupee as he uses the paper rupee issued by the central bank for making payments etc.  The only difference will be instead of using a wallet to carry notes, a mobile phone or similar technology would be used to transact with digital rupee.“Global central banks are proceeding with CBDCs’ issuance with utmost care and caution and we will also do the same,” the RBI Governer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaktikanta Das Central Bank Digital Currency RBI Act Digital Rupee
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp