Freshworks revenue rises 44 per cent to USD 105 million in Q4 2021

Software company Freshworks, which got listed on Nasdaq last year, on Friday reported 44% increase in its total revenue at $105.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s total revenue for the full year 2021 was $371 million, a 49% growth compared to 2020.

“We had a strong finish to the year as we surpassed $100 million in quarterly revenue and achieved 44% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter,” said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks. Freshworks said GAAP loss from operations for 2021 was $204.8 million compared to $56.1 million in 2020.

The number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 14,814 in the fourth quarter, an increase of 28% year-over-year and the company’s net dollar retention rate was 114%, compared to 117% in the third quarter of 2021 and 111% in Q4 of 2020.

It acquired new customers including British Museum, Databricks, Humanscale and Jollyroom, among others in the fourth quarter. For the first quarter of 2022, the company expects total revenue of $107 million-$109 million and non-GAAP loss from operations of $12.5 million-$10.5 million. For the full year 2022, it expects revenue to be in the range of $486.5 million-$495 million.

