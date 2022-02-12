STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

N Chandrasekaran gets second term as Tata Sons chairman for five years

N Chandrasekaran will lead the salt-to-aeroplane conglomerate Tata Group for five more years.

Published: 12th February 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As expected, N Chandrasekaran will lead the salt-to-aeroplane conglomerate Tata Group for five more years. The board of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of $110 billion Tata group companies, on Friday announced extending the tenure of chairman N Chandrasekaran for a period of 5 years.

“Mr. Ratan N Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Mr. N Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period. The board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of Mr. N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years,” the company said in a statement.

Chandrasekaran, whose present term as the chairman was scheduled to come to end this month, said, “It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase.” 

Chandrasekaran, a TCS veteran, had first joined the board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Group N Chandrasekaran Ratan N Tata
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp