STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal India to boost fuel supply to non-power sector

The industry bodies representing fertiliser, aluminium, textile, sponge iron and captive power producers had been making regular complaints of coal shortage to their respective industries.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Representational image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the complaints from non-power sectors continuously facing coal shortages since August 2021, the state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) on Saturday said it will further step up supplies to this sector. CIL claims that it is currently supplying around 3.4 Lakh tonnes of coal per day to non-power sector (NPS) which is the company’s average supply to this segment. “With more than 37 million tonnes (MTs) of coal at its pitheads CIL aims to further step up supplies to this sector,” said CIL.

The industry bodies representing fertiliser, aluminium, textile, sponge iron and captive power producers had been making regular complaints of coal shortage to their respective industries. In fact, they had made a representation to the prime minister seeking relief from the coal shortage they were facing.

“Despite prioritisation of coal to the power sector and facing other challenges, CIL at 101.7 MTs till January FY22 supplied 97% of the same period last year’s quantity to NPS customers,” said CIL in a statement. 

CIL said its dispatch to the non-power sectors during April-January FY22 at 101.7 million tonnes (MTs) was up by 8.2% compared to 94 MTs in the corresponding period of a standard pandemic free FY20. For comparable period of even FY19, when CIL recorded the highest ever total coal despatch since its inception, supply to NPS sector grew by 11% over 91.5 MTs.

“Growth in supplies to NPS customers was at a higher rate than the supplies to the power sector during this period,” said CIL. NPS imports around 170 MTs coal in any fiscal year for blending with domestic coal.

Captive power producers face shortage

The industry bodies representing fertiliser, aluminium, textile, sponge iron and captive power producers had been making regular complaints of coal shortage to their industries

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal India CIL Power Coal Electricity
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp