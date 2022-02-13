STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RIP Rahul Bajaj: Nation mourns demise of Indian industry’s doyen

Corporate, political leaders remember him as fearless, visionary icon 

Published: 13th February 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj

Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the noted industrialist and former Chairman of Bajaj Auto, Rahul Bajaj, passed away on Saturday in Pune at the age of 83, political as well as corporate leaders remembered the doyen of Indian Industry for his contribution to the nation and the auto industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, among other politicians paid their tribute to Bajaj.

“Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” tweeted PM Modi. Rahul Bajaj’s passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

“The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology — a Bajaj Bike!” said NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He added the affordable vehicle increased mobility, eased struggle for getting means of livelihood and became the tool of socio-economic change. 

Besides, heading Bajaj Auto and numerous Bajaj Group companies for decades, Rahul Bajaj was also a former MP of the Rajya Sabha, former chairman of earstwhile Indian Airlines and former chairman of the board of governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He was also the recipient of many awards, including the Padma Bhushan.

In his tweet, Congress leader Jayram Ramesh says: “I have many fond memories of Rahul Bajaj spread over 40 years of friendship. He laid the foundations for the success of Bajaj Auto. He was fearless. One of the few businessmen who spoke out against the 2002 communal riots, and against the climate of fear & intimidation since 2014.”

“I stand on the shoulders of giants,” said Anand Mahindra of the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, in his tweet after Rahul Bajaj’s death. Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD, Raymond Limited, says:“His contribution to the auto industry and steering the group during the license raj days will always be remembered. In an immeasurable manner, he has contributed to the growth of Maharashtra and the country.”

Bajaj had been admitted in a hospital since one month.

