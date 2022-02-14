Ex-Chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci named new CEO and MD of Air India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Sons has appointed Ilker Ayci as the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India. Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022.

A statement from Tata Group said, "N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to Air India board meeting. The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Ilker Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India. This appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals."

The big task for Ayci will be to turn around the carrier which has earned the infamy of being the biggest loss-making airline in the country. Air India, which until recently was owned and operated by the government of India, is estimated to have incurred losses of Rs 9,500-Rs 10,000 crore this financial year, highest since it's merger with Indian Airlines in 2007.

Until very recently, Ayci, was the Chairman of the Turkish Airlines and he was on the board of the company prior to that.

N Chandrasekaran, said, "Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era."

Ayci was born in Istanbul in 1971. He is 1994 alumni of Bilkent University's Department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay in political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed an International Relations Master's program at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

Ayci said, "I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality."

The Tata Group, which had founded Air India way back in 1932 before it was nationalised in 1953, took over the management and control of the carrier last month with the Government of India receiving a consideration of Rs 2,700 crore from the Strategic Partner Talace Pvt Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons).

The government on India had in October 2021 confirmed the 100% sale of Air India to the Tatas' for Rs 18,000 crore after a competitive bidding process that lasted for more than a year