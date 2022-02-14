STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kriya Medical Technologies gets DCGI nod for RT-PCR kit detecting Omicron, sub-lineages

The company said it will roll out the kit at Rs 150 plus taxes and is affordable and most suitable for entry point screening at airports.

Published: 14th February 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Medical devices firm Kriya Medical Technologies on Monday said it has received a manufacturing license from the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for its product KRIVIDA Novus, an RT-PCR kit that can detect the Omicron variant and its sub-lineages in 45 minutes.

Priced at Rs 150 plus taxes, the test is affordable and most suitable for entry point screening at airports, the company said in a statement.

The company said it will roll out the kit from its Chennai-based manufacturing facility.

The company currently has a production capacity of 5 million tests per month and plans to increase it to 10 million tests per month within the next two weeks.

"Our focus is to make testing for Covid-19 variants faster, affordable and accessible to everyone, thereby enabling swift prevention and timely treatment.

Since KRIVIDA Novus can detect the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) and all its sub-lineages, such as BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3 in 45 minutes, it is most ideal and beneficial for entry point screening at airports and remobilisation of normal conditions in the workplace and institutions,” Kriya Medical Technologies CEO and Founder Anu Moturi noted.

