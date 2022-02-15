STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ambani’s wealth is now USD 2.4-3 billion more than Adani’s

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Asia’s richest Mukesh Ambani’s wealth stood at $89 billion on Monday as against Gautam Adani’s $86.6 bn, a gap of $2.4 bn. 

Published: 15th February 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After temporarily becoming Asia’s richest billionaire last week, personal wealth of Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, saw a sharp decline on Monday owing to a significant fall in group company stocks on the bourses. 

This decline has now widened the gap between his and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s personal wealth. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Asia’s richest Mukesh Ambani’s wealth stood at $89 billion on Monday as against Gautam Adani’s $86.6 bn, a gap of $2.4 bn. 

According to Forbes Real Time Billionaire Index, the gap between the two billionaires was nearly $3 billion with Ambani’s wealth estimated at $88.8 billion and Adani’s wealth pegged at $85.9 billion. Forbes’ index noted that Adani wealth plummeted by $3.9 billion on Monday while Ambani’s wealth saw a decline of $1.4 billion.

Amid a global sell-off, Adani stocks plummeted by up to 9% on Monday. Share prices of Group’s flagship Adani Enterprises fell 5.65% while that of Adani Power closed 9% lower on Monday. Similarly, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission fell between 2-5%. On the other hand, share prices of RIL closed only 1.59% lower on Monday even as benchmark Nifty and Sensex lost 3% points. 

After being a close second for months, Adani on February 8 became the richest person in India and Asia, surpassing the fortune of Ambani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Gautam Adani Adani Group Reliance Industries Forbes Real Time Billionaire Index
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp