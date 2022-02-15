STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amway partners IIT Bombay to accelerate research in fields of nutraceuticals, herbal supplements

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Direct selling major Amway India on Tuesday said it has partnered with IIT Bombay to accelerate research in the fields of nutraceuticals, botanicals and herbal supplements.

Under the partnership, a team of in-house Amway researchers in collaboration with IIT Bombay will work to bring breakthrough innovation in the identified areas and to gain deeper insights into Amway's nutrition and herbal range of products and ingredients, the company said in a statement.

It will leverage cutting-edge systems biology and modeling approaches to gain a deeper understanding of the interactions between human physiology and various nutrients and botanicals, it added.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja said the partnership will enhance the scientific knowledge of Amway's nutrition range of products.

"Our collaborative efforts with IIT Bombay will further enhance the scientific credibility of the Amway Nutrition range, thus providing a competitive advantage for Nutrilite (brand). In addition, it will empower Amway direct sellers and their consumers at large with an evidence-based, scientific understanding of the products," he added.

As a part of Amway's multi-year growth strategy, Budhraja said,"I'm confident that such credible association will facilitate us to achieve milestones in the field of health supplements, nutraceuticals, botanicals, and herbal supplements thus reinforcing our vision of helping people live better, healthier lives."

Dean Alumni Corporate Relations (ACR), IIT Bombay Prof Suhas S Joshi said, "IIT Bombay is happy to support the research goals of Amway India through an MoU. The institute strives to collaborate and add value to our industrial partners towards mutual research and development goals. We look forward to more such projects in the future."

