STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government, RBI on same page on crypto: Finance Minister

The RBI has maintained a very stringent stance on cryptos calling private digital currencies a risk to the financial stability of the country.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Crypto Currency

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are on the same page on cryptocurrency, finance minister Nirmala Sithraman told the media on Monday dispelling speculations that the two might have any difference on the matter. The finance minister was addressing the media after her meeting with the RBI Board on Monday.

“Both RBI and the government are on board on this issue. The discussion between the RBI and the government continues on the issue of cryptocurrency. The matter was discussed before the budget and also after the budget,” the finance minister said on the question if there are differences of opinion between the two on the issue. She reiterated that whatever decisions have been taken on cryptocurrency and digital rupee, they have been taken after discussions with the RBI.

The RBI has maintained a very stringent stance on cryptos calling private digital currencies a risk to the financial stability of the country. Following its stance, there were expectations that the government might ban all kinds of private cryptocurrencies.

However, in the budget the FM brought a provision to tax cryptos instead of going for a blanket ban, thus giving rise to speculations that the RBI and the government have differences of opinion. Meanwhile, RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar, at an event organised by the Indian Banking Association on Monday, said that cryptocurrencies threaten the financial sovereignty of a country and make it susceptible to strategic manipulation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cryptocurrency Reserve Bank of India Nirmala Sithraman
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp