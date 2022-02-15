STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's exports rise by 36.76 per cent to $61.41 billion in January

Image used representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

Image used representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's overall exports, merchandise, and services combined, increased by 36.76 per cent to $61.41 billion in January 2022 from $44.90 billion in the corresponding month last year, the government data showed on Tuesday.

The country's merchandise exports grew by 25.28 per cent to $34.50 billion in January 2022 from $27.54 billion recorded in January 2021.

Overall imports in January 2022 are estimated to be $67.76 billion, which is 30.54 per cent higher than $51.91 billion recorded in January 2021, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India's merchandise imports grew by 23.54 per cent to $51.93 billion in January 2022 from $42.03 billion recorded in the corresponding month of 2021. Trade deficit widened to $17.42 billion in January 2022 from $14.49 billion recorded in January 2021.

April-January 2021-22 period, India's overall exports, merchandise, and services combined, rose to $545.71 billion, exhibiting a growth of 37.68 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-January 2021-22 period are estimated to be $616.91 billion, exhibiting a growth of 54.35 per cent.

Merchandise exports for the period April-January 2021-22 stood at $335.88 billion as against $228.92 billion recorded during April-January 2020-21, registering a positive growth of 46.73 per cent.

Merchandise imports for the period April-January 2021-22 stood at $495.75 billion as against $304.79 billion during the period April-January 2020-21, registering a positive growth of 62.65 per cent. Imports in April-January 2021-22 have registered a positive growth of 22.31 per cent in comparison to April-January 2019-20.

Trade deficit for April-January 2021-22 widened to $159.87 billion as against $75.87 billion recorded in April-January 2020-21. During April-January 2019-20 period trade deficit stood at $141.21 billion. 

