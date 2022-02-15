Jio ties up with Luxembourg firm to offer affordable broadband services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), a digital arm of Reliance Industry Limited (RIL), on Monday informed that it has formed a joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES to provide affordable broadband services in India leveraging satellite technology.

Jio Platforms will own 51% stake in the joint venture while SES, a leading global satellite-based content connectivity solutions provider will own 49% stake. The companies said the joint venture will use multi-orbit space networks that are a combination of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations capable of delivering multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile backhaul and retail customers across the length and breadth of India and neighbouring regions.

“While we continue to expand our fibre-based connectivity and FTTH business and invest in 5G, this new joint venture with SES will further accelerate the growth of multigigabit broadband. With additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new digital India,” said Akash Ambani, Director of Jio.

The joint venture will be the vehicle for providing SES’s satellite data and connectivity services in India, except for certain international aeronautical and maritime customers who may be served by SES. It will have availability of up to 100 Gbps capacity from SES and will leverage Jio’s premiere position and sales reach in India to unlock this market opportunity.

The joint venture will develop an extensive gateway infrastructure. Jio has entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement, based on certain milestones along with gateways and equipment purchase with total contract value of circa `$100 million.