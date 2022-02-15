STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jio ties up with Luxembourg firm to offer affordable broadband services

Jio Platforms will own a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture while SES, a leading global satellite-based content connectivity solutions provider will own a 49 per cent stake.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), a digital arm of Reliance Industry Limited (RIL), on Monday informed that it has formed a joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES to provide affordable broadband services in India leveraging satellite technology. 

Jio Platforms will own 51% stake in the joint venture while SES, a leading global satellite-based content connectivity solutions provider will own 49% stake. The companies said the joint venture will use multi-orbit space networks that are a combination of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations capable of delivering multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile backhaul and retail customers across the length and breadth of India and neighbouring regions. 

“While we continue to expand our fibre-based connectivity and FTTH business and invest in 5G, this new joint venture with SES will further accelerate the growth of multigigabit broadband. With additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new digital India,” said Akash Ambani, Director of Jio.

The joint venture will be the vehicle for providing SES’s satellite data and connectivity services in India, except for certain international aeronautical and maritime customers who may be served by SES. It will have availability of up to 100 Gbps capacity from SES and will leverage Jio’s premiere position and sales reach in India to unlock this market opportunity. 

The joint venture will develop an extensive gateway infrastructure. Jio has entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement, based on certain milestones along with gateways and equipment purchase with total contract value of circa `$100 million.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jio Platforms Limited Reliance SES Satellite broadband
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp