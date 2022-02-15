Road ministry makes significant progress under 'Gati Shakti' national plan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has made significant progress under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan aimed at improving multi-modal connectivity and last-mile connectivity across the country.

Gati Shakti is a digital platform that will bring 16 ministries, including railways and roadways together, for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects for industrial clusters and economic nodes.

As part of PM Gati Shakti NMP, the ministry plans to develop 22 greenfield expressways, 23 other key infrastructure projects, other highway projects, and 35 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs), as part of Bharatmala Pariyojana and other schemes of the ministry.

Some of the major Expressways and Corridors under construction include Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, Ambala-Kotputli Expressway, among others, the ministry said in a statement.

Some of the major key infrastructure projects under construction are Zojila Tunnel (Ladakh), roads to connect Krishnapatnam Port (Andhra Pradesh), a major bridge over Middle Strait Creek (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), two-laning of Lalpul-Manmao changing road (Arunachal Pradesh), among others.

The ministry, through its implementing agencies NHAI/NHLML and NHIDCL, has kept pace with the work of implementing the 35 MMLP projects identified for development under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I.