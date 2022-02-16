STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Economic activity remained resilient in 3rd Covid wave: Finance Ministry

MER report says the impact of the third wave on economic activity has been much weaker than the previous two waves.

Published: 16th February 2022 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Overall economic activity remained resilient amid the third wave, stated Finance Ministry in its Monthly Economic Review (MER) report for January 22 released on Wednesday.

MER report says the impact of the third wave on economic activity has been much weaker than the previous two waves. High-frequency indicators show that India's economy is well on its way to growing at above 9 per cent as projected in the country's advance estimates for the current year.

With the Monetary Policy Committee of RBI retaining its inflation forecast for 2021-22 at 5.3 per cent, the inflation for the current year is set to close within its tolerance band of 4 per cent plus-minus 2 per cent.

The real GDP growth estimated for 2021-22 at 9.2 per cent is likely to be realised and provide the economy the full recovery of real GDP level of 2019-20. The current year may as well end with an economic reset manifest of a post-Covid world.

Agriculture that continues to see a constant increase in net sown area and crop diversification will strengthen food buffers while benefiting farmers through generous volumes of procurement at remunerative minimum support prices and income transfers through PM Kisan.

The report also shows the government's commitment to additional security of MGNREGS for the rural workforce will always be in a ready state of deployment as was the case in the last two years. Manufacturing and Construction will be the "growth drivers", triggered by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and public Capex in infrastructure.

According to the report, the Budget 2022-23 has strengthened the direction set for India's economy by the previous year's budget. The Capex budget, higher by 35.4 per cent over the current year's budget estimates, and rising to 4.1 per cent of GDP after inclusion of grants-in-aid to states for capital works, will power the seven engines of Gatishakti to reduce the infrastructure gap and facilitate private investment in the country.

Rising consumption levels consequent to employment generation by the government's capex will also induce private investment. PLI schemes in the 14 sectors will further incentivize private investment to achieve a higher export growth and enable viable import substitution in the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monthly Economic Review Economic activity COVID Pandemic Coronavirus monetary policy RBI Monetary Policy Committee Inflation forecast GDP capex High-frequency Economy MGNREGS Production Linked Incentive budget
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp