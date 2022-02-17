STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FM pitches for expeditious, equitable distribution of vaccines to aid global recovery

Nirmala Sitharaman shared insights on India's policy response to the pandemic and suggested that recovery measures have to be built around a long-term vision.

Published: 17th February 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday pitched for expeditious and equitable distribution of vaccines to aid global recovery.

She shared insights on India's policy response to the pandemic and suggested that recovery measures have to be built around a long-term vision.

Participating in the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under the G20 Indonesia presidency, Sitharaman stressed that it is crucial to address the gaps in global pandemic preparedness and the work of the G20 Joint Finance and Health Task Force should progress in this direction.

"In the first session today, FM talked about the global economic outlook and risks including #inflation, #supply disruptions and new variants of the virus and called for #expeditious and #equitable distribution of vaccines to aid #recovery," a tweet by the Finance Ministry said.

She emphasised addressing structural bottlenecks to reduce the pandemic's scarring effects and build resilience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman G20 Central Bank Governors
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp