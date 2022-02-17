STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vedanta signs MoU with TERI to accelerate Environmental, social, and governance goals 

Vedanta plans to invest around Rs 200 crore over the next five to 10 years on R&D and sustainability initiatives to promote and build a sustainable ecosystem.

Published: 17th February 2022 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

Vedanta (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vedanta on Thursday said it has signed a pact with TERI to accelerate its Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Vedanta plans to invest around Rs 200 crore over the next five to 10 years on R&D and sustainability initiatives to promote and build a sustainable ecosystem.

"Vedanta, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TERI to forge a long-term partnership and work in collaboration on creating a sustainable world by leveraging both the organizations' strength in the ESG space," Vedanta said in a statement.

With a mission to promote 'Sustainable Use of Resources for a Resilient Planet through Transformative Actions', the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS).

The partners will work towards building a sustainable future by engaging with governments, civil society and peers to promote a larger ecosystem for climate change, resource efficiency, and circularity, harnessing cleaner energy, sustainable supply chains, and people-centric development.

ALSO READ: Vedanta ties up with Foxconn for production of chip in India

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, TERI's DG Vibha Dhawan, said, "Businesses can play a paramount role in meeting development goals of the UN Development agenda of 2030.

Towards fulfilling this ambition, Vedanta and TERI have come together to work in the pursuit of solving pertinent issues that are critical towards achieving a sustainable future.

" Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, this collaboration will help us traverse our ESG commitments on 'Transforming for good'.

"TERI has a great track record of developing innovative and sustainable solutions in areas of waste utilization, clean energy, resource efficiency and community welfare, which augurs well with our defined ESG aims.

We aspire to work in tandem to achieve our common vision with this partnership," Duggal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta TERI ESG MoU
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp