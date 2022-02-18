STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DealShare raises USD 45 million; eyes 3 billion dollar revenue rate

DealShare said that it will be using the fresh funds to strengthen technology and product innovations, the start-up is focused on catering to the 500 million new-to-internet and value-seeking users.

Published: 18th February 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

E commerce, online shopping, retail stores

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Social e-commerce start-up DealShare, which turned into a unicorn recently, has raised another $45 million, as part of its Series E funding round from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

With this new round, the company has so far raised $393 million and is now valued at $1.7 billion. DealShare said that it will be using the fresh funds to strengthen technology and product innovations. The start-up is focused on catering to the 500 million new-to-internet and value-seeking users. 

Vineet Rao, Founder and CEO of DealShare, said, “The support that we have been receiving from the investor community is very encouraging. In a span of just 3 years, we have scaled to over 10 million customers and over 100 cities across 10 states.”

The start-up will also be utilising the funds to strengthen its customer base and technology capabilities. 
Rao said that there is an immense opportunity for the start-up’s business outside India as well, and DealShare will be exploring international expansion in the coming years.

 Speaking about the growth plans, Sourjyendu Medda, Founder and Chief Business Officer, said, “We are in touching distance of hitting $1 billion of gross revenue run rate. We are likely to hit $3 billion of gross revenue run rate in the next 12 months. We will be tripling our geographical presence, investing heavily on acquiring top-notch tech talent.” DealShare is also targeting operational profitability by the end of this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DealShare Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Vineet Rao
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp