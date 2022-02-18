Employers may hire more freshers in first half of this year, says survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Employers interest in hiring freshers has seen a 30% spike in the January-June period this year as compared to the same period a year ago. According to the career outlook report by TeamLease EdTech, while only 17% companies were keen on hiring freshers in July-December, 2021, more than 47% companies have expressed their intent to hire freshers in January-June 2022.

The hiring intent across all categories of job seekers in India — fresh or experienced — has risen to 50% from 31% over the same duration. From cities perspective, Bengaluru has emerged as the most favourable city for freshers with 59% companies keen to increase their hiring, says the report. Additionally, Mumbai (43%) and Delhi (39%) are also the top cities for freshers

Information and Technology (57% employers willing to hire) is leading as the top sector. Apart from IT, another sector which has seen an up-tick in the hiring sentiment is hospitality and travel (by 2%). The IT sector also dominates the job market for freshers, offering 31% entry-level jobs.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech, said, “The 30% overall jump in hiring sentiment is a reflection of this growth. The economic revival and focus on growth are the key reasons driving the upbeat movement.”

“Universities are increasingly adopting technology amalgamated skill-based vocational learning and apprenticeship linked degrees which will enable our youth as well as increase the confidence of corporates in freshers”, he added.