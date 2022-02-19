STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SMEs and startups will benefit from India-UAE bilateral trade pact: FICCI

India and UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and set a target to boost merchandise trade between the two countries to $100 billion over the next five years.

Published: 19th February 2022 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purposes only

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between India and the United Arab Emirates on Friday will lead to opening doors to new opportunities for trade and investments between the two countries and benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups, industry body FICCI said on Saturday.

"We in FICCI applaud the leadership of our two countries in making CEPA a reality in record time, even amid a pandemic. There are many areas that will benefit from this agreement. However, one area of great mutual interest in innovation and startups, led by technology-driven processes," said Sanjiv Mehta, President, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

"We can visualise partnerships in health-tech, edu-tech, fin-tech, Industrial Revolution 4.0 and many more areas. Indian Industry feels such engagements will also help in tapping global opportunities together, particularly in the GCC and African markets," Mehta said in a statement.

ALSO READ | India, UAE to sign comprehensive trade pact

India and UAE on Friday signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and set a target to boost merchandise trade between the two countries to $100 billion over the next five years.The deal was signed during the virtual summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CEPA Trade pact India UAE Investment
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp