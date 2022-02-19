Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as various companies have started calling people to work from office, a change that started with Covid-19 might continue to stay beyond the pandemic. Data from job search platforms suggest the evolving interest in ‘permanent work-from-home’ jobs.

Over 2,000 work-from-home jobs have been posted since January 2021 on online job portal Monster India. There are 6 lakh total active jobs on the platform. At the same time, total applies on these jobs amount to approximately 60, 000.

Job platform Naukri.com is also reporting a growing trend of permanent remote jobs. In July 2021, the company launched a new feature for ‘permanent remote’ and temporary ‘Work From Home during Covid’. Post this, Naukri saw over 93,000 remote jobs being listed, out of which 22% jobs were for permanent remote roles only.

Over the last six months, over 32 lakh job searches, for permanent and temporary remote jobs, were made using the new filter. Out of these, about 57% of searches were made for permanent remote jobs during the same time, with the highest search i.e over 3.5 lakh being reported only in the month of December 2021.

Data by Naukri reflects that IT Software, Software Services, ITeS and Recruitment/Staffing sectors are posting more permanently remote jobs. Some of the companies posting both temporary and permanent remote jobs are Amazon, Tech Mahindra, HCL, PWC, Trigent, Flipkart, Siemens, Deloitte, Oracle, Zensar, TCS, Capgemini etc, the company said.

Manas Fuloria, CEO of an IT firm Nagarro says IT workers clearly want to retain the flexibility Covid has created. “Companies like Nagarro are formalizing this in “Work From Anywhere” policies. Our estimate is that the average IT worker will spend at most 1 or 2 days a week in an office.”

“The IT services sector also has to up its game and add more value to prevent disintermediation - that is, engineers directly working with customers, all remotely, instead of working via the IT services companies,” Fuloria said, adding the IT sector has always been forward-looking to handle challenges.