Wipro focuses on game-changing network automation solution

The company recently partnered with TEOCO to develop solutions which will help communication service providers (CSPs) improve network automation and efficiency.

Published: 19th February 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  IT company Wipro has been advancing its position as a network transformation solution provider through in-house development, partnering with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), strategic investments and acquisitions.

The company recently partnered with TEOCO to develop solutions which will help communication service providers (CSPs) improve network automation and efficiency. “This strategic partnership with TEOCO is focused on adding value to existing CSP customers and potential ones. With our solutions, we certainly can help CSPs reduce operational cost and improve network quality,” said Anurag Shrivastava, GM & Practice Head of Network Services, Communications and Technology domain, Wipro.

As networks continue to evolve, we jointly help customers stay ahead of the curve with new 5G revenue generating solutions that include smart city assurance, drone services, edge-based analytics, and more, using our centre of excellence, he added.

Wipro has a global innovation centre that supports skill building and development for automation solutions. “Through our partner ecosystem, we further add to our portfolio by co-innovating and co-creating solutions and use cases which would directly benefit our clients,” he added.

When asked about the future of automation, he said, “Specifically in network automation, 5G, IoT and edge cloud offer huge potential for operators to increase their revenue multifold by transforming the way they offer services to their customers.”

