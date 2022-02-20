Government gets five proposals for semiconductor chip plants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday informed that it has received 5 applications for semiconductor and display fabrication units with a total investment to the tune of $20.5 billion (Rs 1.53 lakh crore).

Three companies including Vedanta in JV with Foxconn, IGSS ventures pte, Singapore and ISMC have submitted applications for semiconductor fabs.

“The applications have been received for setting up 28 nm to 65nm semiconductor fabs with a capacity of approximately 120,000 wafers per month and the projected investment of $13.6 bn wherein fiscal support from the central government is being sought for nearly $5.6 billion,” said the Ministry of Electronics and IT in a statement.

In order to develop a robust and sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem in the country, the government approved the Semicon India Programme with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore on December 15, 2021. The first round of applications was invited till February 15, 2022, for the establishment of semiconductor and display fabrication units.

For setting up display fabs, two companies Vedanta and Elest have submitted applications with the projected investment of $6.7 billion. The companies seek $2.7 billion fiscal support from the government for this project. India’s display panel market is estimated to be ~$7 bn and is expected to grow to ~$15 bn by 2025.

Four companies — SPEL Semiconductor Ltd., HCL, Syrma Technology and Valenkani Electronics— have registered under the scheme for semiconductor packaging; and Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd. has registered for compound semiconductors. SCL Mohali has also been handed over to MeitY from the Department of Space and it is being opened up as a commercial fab for wider participation by semiconductor design companies.