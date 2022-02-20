STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government gets five proposals for semiconductor chip plants

The first round of applications was invited till February 15, 2022 for establishment of semiconductor and display fabrication units. 

Published: 20th February 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

A Central Processing Unit consisting of semiconductors

Representational Image (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday informed that it has received 5 applications for semiconductor and display fabrication units with a total investment to the tune of $20.5 billion (Rs 1.53 lakh crore).

Three companies including Vedanta in JV with Foxconn, IGSS ventures pte, Singapore and ISMC have submitted applications for semiconductor fabs.

“The applications have been received for setting up 28 nm to 65nm semiconductor fabs with a capacity of approximately 120,000 wafers per month and the projected investment of $13.6 bn wherein fiscal support from the central government is being sought for nearly $5.6 billion,” said the Ministry of Electronics and IT in a statement. 

In order to develop a robust and sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem in the country, the government approved the Semicon India Programme with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore on December 15, 2021. The first round of applications was invited till February 15, 2022, for the establishment of semiconductor and display fabrication units. 

For setting up display fabs, two companies Vedanta and Elest have submitted applications with the projected investment of $6.7 billion. The companies seek $2.7 billion fiscal support from the government for this project. India’s display panel market is estimated to be ~$7 bn and is expected to grow to ~$15 bn by 2025. 

Four companies — SPEL Semiconductor Ltd., HCL, Syrma Technology and Valenkani Electronics— have registered under the scheme for semiconductor packaging; and Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd. has registered for compound semiconductors. SCL Mohali has also been handed over to MeitY from the Department of Space and it is being opened up as a commercial fab for wider participation by semiconductor design companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Semiconductor Ministry of Electronics Semicon India Programme
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp