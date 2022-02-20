STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India-UAE trade pact may benefit USD 26 billion worth of domestic goods subjected to 5 per cent duty

Labour-intensive industries would gain substantially from the pact.

Published: 20th February 2022 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

UAE

UAE Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The comprehensive free trade agreement between India and the UAE is likely to benefit about USD 26 billion worth of domestic products like gems and jewellery that are currently subjected to 5 per cent import duty by the Gulf nation, an official said.

Labour-intensive industries such as textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, plastics, furniture, agricultural and wood products, engineering, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and automobiles would gain substantially from the pact.

The services sector segments which would get a significant boost from the pact include computer-related services, audio-visual, education, health, tourism, travel, nursing, engineering, and accountancy, the official said.

India and the UAE on February 18 signed the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with a view to boosting bilateral trade in goods to USD 100 billion over a five-year period and creation of lakhs of jobs.

"While the UAE is already India's second-largest export destination with exports valued at approximately USD 29 billion in 2019-20, CEPA with UAE is likely to benefit about USD 26 billion worth of Indian products that are subjected to 5 per cent import duty by the UAE," the official said.

As per estimates, exports of plain gold and gold-studded jewellery would increase to USD 10 billion in 2023 and tariff concessions offered to the UAE by India in products like gold will reduce the import cost of inputs.

An additional increase in textiles exports is projected at USD 2 billion over the next five years.

"With duty-free tariffs, India can cater to the hospital segment of the UAE through institutional selling of home textiles like bed and bath linen as well as contract textiles - beach towels, salon and spa linen etc," the official said.

Under the agreement, the UAE is offering overall duty elimination on over 97 per cent of its tariff lines (or products) corresponding to 99 per cent of India's exports in value terms.

"A breakthrough feature of this agreement is a permanent safeguard mechanism which has been agreed upon and can be resorted to in a situation of sudden surge in imports. This is the first time India is entering into a contract enforcing Country of Origin which will disable the circumventing of products from other countries through the FTA route," the official added.

Besides, there is a separate exclusion list for some products to protect the domestic industry. Goods in that list would remain out of the ambit of the pact.

Tariffs Rate Quotas (TRQs) offered by India to the UAE on certain items of its export interest will be only reviewed after 10 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India UAE Pact India UAE Relation India UAE Exports
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp