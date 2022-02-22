Fashion brand Bavincis enters e-commerce, will cater to variety of accessories

By Express News Service

Bavincis, a fashion accessories brand has exclusively launched its first e-commerce site for customers in India. The move is aimed at capitalising on the growing demand for branded products among Indian shoppers and to provide them with a wider selection of products from the brand.

The company offers a wide range of products such as watches, sunglasses, and it’s all fashion accessories. As an international brand, Bavincis provides premium quality fashion related accessories with the tagline - ‘Luxuries Are Affordable’.

Dhruvin Lakhankiya, founder of Bavincis, describes how the world seems to be adjusting towards fashion accessories: "We see sunglasses as something more than just an essential tool for protecting our eyes from the sun. They're also an easy way to make any outfit look more beautiful and glamorous."

Throughout history, people have used clothing and accessories to express their personal identity, to show their socio-economic status, and to reflect their culture. With time, people started relying more on accessories—including headgear, shoes, sunglasses, watches, handbags and jewellery—to help tell their stories through fashion.

Lakhankiya has seen first-hand how much fashion has changed over the years—and not just in terms of what people wear. Today, Bavincis is a well-known name in luxury fashion, with a wide range of high quality products available online (and now at select stores around the world). He attributes a lot of Bavincis' success on its focus. The rise and popularity of the fashion industry has led to a significant increase in the demand for fashion accessories.