STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Multi-terabit undersea cable to connect Maldives with India and Singapore: Jio

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) on Monday said it will land the next generation multi-terabit undersea cable in Maldives to connect the south Asian country with India and Singapore.

Published: 22nd February 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) on Monday said it will land the next generation multi-terabit undersea cable in Maldives to connect the south Asian country with India and Singapore. According to Jio, the new India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable in Hulhumale, Maldives will provide more than 200Tb per second of capacity at speed of 100 GB per second, over 16,000 kms.

“Today’s global economy is driven by low-latency broadband, connecting people, businesses, content, and services. IAX will not only connect Maldives to the world’s content hubs, but it will also support the explosive growth in data demand expected from the new initiatives being launched by the government of Maldives,” said Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio. 

The IAX system originates in Mumbai in the west and connects to Singapore, with branches including additional landings in India, Malaysia, and Thailand. “This is the first stride towards enhancing our connectivity infrastructure and opening vast opportunities for our people through providing secure, affordable and high-quality services. We also aim to diversify our economy and establish ourselves as a key communications hub in South Asia,” said Uz Fayyaz Ismail, Minister of Economic Development of Maldives.

Airtel joins high-speed internet network consortium
Sunil Mittal-led-Bharti Airtel has joined an undersea cable consortium to scale up its high-speed global network capacity. “The 19,200-km SEA-ME-WE-6 will connect Singapore and France, and will be amongst the largest undersea cable systems globally,” the company said in a statement. Airtel is participating as a major investor in the consortium (SEA-ME-WE-6) and is anchoring 20% of the overall investment in the cable system, which will go live in 2025, Airtel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Jio Maldives multi-terabit undersea cable India Singapore
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp