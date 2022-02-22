Multi-terabit undersea cable to connect Maldives with India and Singapore: Jio

Rakesh Kumar By

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) on Monday said it will land the next generation multi-terabit undersea cable in Maldives to connect the south Asian country with India and Singapore. According to Jio, the new India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable in Hulhumale, Maldives will provide more than 200Tb per second of capacity at speed of 100 GB per second, over 16,000 kms.

“Today’s global economy is driven by low-latency broadband, connecting people, businesses, content, and services. IAX will not only connect Maldives to the world’s content hubs, but it will also support the explosive growth in data demand expected from the new initiatives being launched by the government of Maldives,” said Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio.

The IAX system originates in Mumbai in the west and connects to Singapore, with branches including additional landings in India, Malaysia, and Thailand. “This is the first stride towards enhancing our connectivity infrastructure and opening vast opportunities for our people through providing secure, affordable and high-quality services. We also aim to diversify our economy and establish ourselves as a key communications hub in South Asia,” said Uz Fayyaz Ismail, Minister of Economic Development of Maldives.

Airtel joins high-speed internet network consortium

Sunil Mittal-led-Bharti Airtel has joined an undersea cable consortium to scale up its high-speed global network capacity. “The 19,200-km SEA-ME-WE-6 will connect Singapore and France, and will be amongst the largest undersea cable systems globally,” the company said in a statement. Airtel is participating as a major investor in the consortium (SEA-ME-WE-6) and is anchoring 20% of the overall investment in the cable system, which will go live in 2025, Airtel said.