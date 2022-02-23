STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coca-Cola picks Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador for Thums Up 

Earlier, Khan was associated with rival cola brand, Pepsi, for a long period of time and this is his first big endorsement after the controversy involving his son Aryan Khan in a drug case last year.

Published: 23rd February 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Beverage major Coca-Cola has signed Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for Thums Up.

Earlier, Khan was associated with rival cola brand, Pepsi, for a long period of time and this is his first big endorsement after the controversy involving his son Aryan Khan in a drug case last year.

The new commercial for Thums Up featuring Khan, will have an integrated campaign across TV, social, digital, shopper, and OOH platforms.

"Teaming up with King Khan, the brand amplifies this core value and adds an action-packed cinematic storytelling with SRK portraying both reel and real-life hero in the ad-film," said a joint statement.

Thums Up, which has become a billion dollar brand in 2021, has partnership with the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and cricket.

Commenting on the new campaign, Sumeli Chatterjee, Head - Integrated Marketing Experiences (IMX), Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, Thums Up is a 45-year young brand that has always inspired millions to stay committed to their dreams.

"When we launched #PalatDe last year, the upside-down bottle of Thums Up became symbolic of the #PalatDe spirit - turning down every naysayer who cast a doubt on your ability. Building on this platform, we are thrilled to team up with Shah Rukh Khan to tell the story of the #ThumsUpStrong spirit," Chatterjee said.

Khan said, "I am exhilarated to be representing India's most iconic brand Thums Up, as it resonates perfectly with my perspective of never giving up, irrespective of the many challenges life may throw at us. It is this attitude which transforms each one of us into a hero in our own fields."

"This campaign is truly special for me, as it gave me the chance to perform some really cool stunts and action sequences which I thoroughly enjoyed," he added.

In the new commercial, Khan in his imitable action-hero avatar, performs breathtaking stunts on top of a train.

Thums Up was acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 1993, when the Atlanta-headquartered company had re-entered the Indian market, from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coca-Cola Thums Up Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp