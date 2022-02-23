Maruti Suzuki launches New Age Baleno; prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh

By Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday launched the facelift of premium hatchback Baleno, a five-seater hatchback, at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh.

Introducing the new-age Baleno, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Baleno is amongst the top five best-selling cars in the industry since launch. Over 1 million delighted Baleno customers in India and across 100+ countries of the world have appreciated it for design and performance. The new-age Baleno is our new approach towards the future. With a focus on technology and innovation, the new-age Baleno is set to re-energise the premium hatchback segment with several first-in-segment features. The new-age technology and features along with fresh look, premium interiors, and a special focus on safety will take the customer experience to a new high.”

He further added, “With our suppliers, Maruti Suzuki has invested over Rs 1,150 Crores on this full model change. We are confident that the new-age Baleno will continue to win more hearts and scale even greater heights.”

The new-age Baleno comes with a first in its segment colored Head Up Display. It allows customers to drive without taking eyes off the road by displaying critical information like speed, RPM, fuel economy, and other pertinent notifications in a way that does not disturb the attention of the driver from the road.

Baleno also has first in its segment 360-degree view camera equipped with the latest ‘approaching object detection’ feature that can sense the presence of moving objects on the screen.

The new-age Baleno is packed with a 22.86 cm (9”) SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system. The new Infotainment system will come with a High-Definition display, intuitive user interface with advanced voice assist to offer seamless connected driving experience to customers. It also boasts premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by ARKAMYS, offering signature ambiances created to suit various moods.

The customizable display option allows customers to personalize the look and feel of the infotainment system as per their choice, customers can also customize the automatic greeting messages by the car.

The next-gen telematics system Suzuki Connect comes as an in-built feature in the new-age Baleno. It offers over 40+ features for vehicle safety & security, trips & driving behaviour, status alerts, and remote operations through the all-new Suzuki Connect App that provides the best-in-class user experience.

The new Baleno can also be remotely accessed through compatible smart watch & voice connectivity through Alexa Skill. Customers can remotely access & operate door lock, headlamps OFF, hazard lights, alarm, and many more features through these devices.

The Baleno is equipped with the Advanced K Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine the New Age Baleno offers 113Nm@4400rpm torque and peak power of 66kW@6000rpm.

Combined with the start-stop technology, Maruti Suzuki claims that new Baleno offers fuel-efficiency of 22.35 km/l for the manual transmission variant and 22.94 km/l for the AGS variant.

The new-age Baleno offers a 5-speed manual and improved Auto Gear Shift transmission.

Safety reinforced

Safety wise, it is equipped with up to 6 airbags (driver, co-driver, side and curtain). Additionally, it is secured with ESP and Hill Hold Assist, which enhances the overall control and drivability of the car.

The hatch will be available in an array of 6 colours, featuring the New NEXA Blue along with four other new shades.