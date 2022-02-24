40 per cent may switch jobs in 2022; hybrid mode key

Samiksha Goel By

As attrition levels continue to rise, new research released on Wednesday from Qualtrics revealed nearly 40% of workers in the country could switch jobs this year, which is a figure higher than most countries in South Asia, and the global average.

This is despite respondents in India reporting some of the highest levels of engagement (85%) and wellbeing (89%) at work globally. Adopting permanent hybrid work policies will also be critical to attracting and retaining talent in 2022, according to the report, as 60% of respondents said they would look for a new job if forced back to the office full-time — almost double the global average (35%).

As reported earlier, data from job search platforms like Monster and Naukri echo the growing traction towards ‘permanent work-from-home jobs. “The most popular hybrid arrangement for employees is 3 days remote/two in the office, followed closely by four days remote /one in the office,” it said.

Prioritising employee wellbeing and ensuring employees feel like their career goals can be met are also important drivers of intent to stay, said the report. “To effectively compete in the race for talent and successfully navigate challenges caused by the shift to hybrid, businesses across India must continue to adopt new mindsets, and define and iterate their ways of working,” said Lauren Huntington, Employee Experience Solutions Strategist, Qualtrics India.

