Bharti Airtel acquires strategic stake in blockchain technology startup Aqilliz 

Singapore-based Aqilliz has developed a patented hybrid blockchain platform, Atom, that integrates differential privacy and federated learning on a distributed digital ledger.

Published: 24th February 2022 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that it has acquired a strategic stake in Aqilliz, a 'Blockchain as a Service Company'.

Airtel aims to deploy Aqilliz's blockchain technologies at scale across its fast growing adtech (Airtel Ads), digital entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream) and digital marketplace (Airtel Thanks App) offerings.

"Bharti Airtel.has acquired a strategic stake in Aqilliz – a Blockchain as a Service Company under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, subject to applicable statutory approvals," the company said in a statement.It did not divulge financial details of the deal.

Singapore-based Aqilliz has developed a patented hybrid blockchain platform, Atom, that integrates differential privacy and federated learning on a distributed digital ledger.

