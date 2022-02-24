STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies

Other altcoins such as Ethereum and Binance Coin too fell 12 per cent on Thursday and the global cryptocurrency market cap is now USD 1.56 trillion, a 9.61 per cent drop in the last 24 hours.

Published: 24th February 2022 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bitcoins, cryptocurrency

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, fearing further price drops, crypto investors offloaded their digital assets. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, slashed to a one-month low and was trading below USD 35,000 in the noon.

Other altcoins such as Ethereum and Binance Coin too fell 12 per cent on Thursday. The global cryptocurrency market cap is now USD 1.56 trillion, a 9.61 per cent drop in the last 24 hours. In India, rupee terms, Bitcoin fell nearly 8 per cent to trade at Rs 27,55,164, while Ethereum slashed 12 per cent to Rs 1,85,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped to its lowest since the start of the year as the world braces itself for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, says CoinDCX. "Mirroring traditional markets, the crypto market capitalisation dipped into the reds as geopolitical uncertainties grew, drawing an increasingly interconnected relationship between digital assets and the financial markets," the exchange said.

While crypto has historically moved inversely to traditional markets - in the case of the start of the pandemic that triggered bitcoin's 2020 rally - this developing trend could be an indication of the maturation of the crypto sector and its growing position in mainstream finance, it added.

Going forward, with no end in sight for the ongoing geopolitical conflict, the digital asset sector may face extended uncertainties.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bitcoin Ukraine Bitcoin shares Stock Market cryptocurrency Ukraine war Ukraine crisis Ukraine Russia tensions
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp