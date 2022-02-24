STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold soars Rs 1,656, silver surges Rs 2,350 amid Russia-Ukraine conflict 

In the international markets, gold soared to USD 1,942 an ounce while silver was also trading higher at USD 25.07 per ounce.

Published: 24th February 2022 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices in the national capital rallied by Rs 1,656 to Rs 51,627 per 10 grams on Thursday on the back of safe-haven buying and sharp depreciation of rupee amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 49,971 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver prices also shot up by Rs 2,350 to Rs 66,267 per kilogram compared with the previous close of Rs 63,917 per kilogram.

On Thursday, the rupee plummeted 109 paise to close at 75.70 against the dollar as Russia announced military operation in Ukraine.HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "spot prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi surged by Rs 1,656 in line with gains in COMEX gold prices along with rupee depreciation".

He also said that gold prices rallied on safe-haven buying along with the dollar on geopolitical risk fearing severe sanctions on Russia and possible disruption of supplies of commodities.

ALSO READ | Stocks slump, rupee slides, gold glitters as Russia-Ukraine conflict shells markets 

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen".

In the international markets, gold soared to USD 1,942 an ounce while silver was also trading higher at USD 25.07 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX rallying 1.80 per cent to USD 1,942 per ounce on Thursday," Patel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold silver Russia Ukraine conflict Depreciation
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp