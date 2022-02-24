Indo-UAE CEPA to come into effect in one month: envoy 

By PTI

KOLKATA: The proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and UAE will come into effect in one month, an envoy of the Emirates said on Thursday.

Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the UAE embassy in India, Ahmed Abdul Rahman Albana said at a session organised by Merchant Chamber of Commerce that the bilateral trade between the two countries which was USD 185 million in 1980 has grown to USD 45 billion in 2021.

"The CEPA between the two countries will come into effect in next one month", Albana said and invited Indian companies to his country to invest in areas of manufacturing, defence, food processing and healthcare.

He said the UAE government provides golden visa, green visa and entrepreneur visa to foreign citizens to live, work and study in the country. Albana also identified leather, IT, artificial intelligence as the sectors in which UAE and West Bengal can work together.