STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti launches all new WagonR

Since its launch in 1999, WagonR has been one of the top selling cars for MSIL. In January 2022, it topped the sales chart with 20,334 units.

Published: 26th February 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

The new WagonR .

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after launching the new Baleno, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday launched the facelift of one of its best-selling cars -WagonR- as it aims to firm its grip in the high-volume hatchback segment. The new WagonR is priced between Rs 5.39 and Rs 7.10 lakh.

Since its launch in 1999, WagonR has been one of the top-selling cars for MSIL. In January 2022, it topped the sales chart with 20,334 units. Now with two back to back facelifts with increased fuel efficiency and interior changes, MSIL would be hoping to increase its share in the hatchback segment.

“WagonR has the highest repeat purchase percentage in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio. Over 1 in 4 WagonR customers replace it with a new WagonR. Over the years, Wagon R has become the choice of over 2.7 million families,” said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL.

The main selling point would be its engine and mileage. It is powered by Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engines with Idle Start-Stop Technology. Available in both petrol and S-CNG fuel options, 1.0L engine delivers a fuel efficiency of 25.19 km/l in petrol (VXI AGS), higher by approximately 16% from outgoing model and 34.05 km/kg in S-CNG, higher by approximately 5% from outgoing S-CNG model.

The 1.2L Advance K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with ISS delivers 24.43 km/l (ZXI AGS /ZXI+ AGS), higher by approximately 19% from the outgoing model. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WagonR Maruti Suzuki India
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp