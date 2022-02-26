Maruti launches all new WagonR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after launching the new Baleno, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday launched the facelift of one of its best-selling cars -WagonR- as it aims to firm its grip in the high-volume hatchback segment. The new WagonR is priced between Rs 5.39 and Rs 7.10 lakh.

Since its launch in 1999, WagonR has been one of the top-selling cars for MSIL. In January 2022, it topped the sales chart with 20,334 units. Now with two back to back facelifts with increased fuel efficiency and interior changes, MSIL would be hoping to increase its share in the hatchback segment.

“WagonR has the highest repeat purchase percentage in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio. Over 1 in 4 WagonR customers replace it with a new WagonR. Over the years, Wagon R has become the choice of over 2.7 million families,” said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL.

The main selling point would be its engine and mileage. It is powered by Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engines with Idle Start-Stop Technology. Available in both petrol and S-CNG fuel options, 1.0L engine delivers a fuel efficiency of 25.19 km/l in petrol (VXI AGS), higher by approximately 16% from outgoing model and 34.05 km/kg in S-CNG, higher by approximately 5% from outgoing S-CNG model.

The 1.2L Advance K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with ISS delivers 24.43 km/l (ZXI AGS /ZXI+ AGS), higher by approximately 19% from the outgoing model.