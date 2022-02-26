STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministry asks TRAI to expedite 5G spectrum recommendations

The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech announced the launch of 5G services in the country by the end of this year.

5G

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) approached the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) requesting it to expedite spectrum recommendations after the Prime Minister's Office urged it to work towards the initial launch of 5G by August 15, 2022. 

“In reference to decisions/action points emanating from deliberations of a monitoring group, PMO has requested DoT to work towards the initial launch of 5G by 15th August 2022 and also explore the possibility of obtaining requisite recommendations from TRAI before March-2022. In view of the above, TRAl is requested to expedite the matter and provide the recommendations at the earliest,” said DoT in a letter.

The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech announced the launch of 5G services in the country by the end of this year. The auction of 5G spectrum is to take place in this fiscal. “TRAI is requested to examine the need to review channel plan in 800 MHz bands and number of spectrum blocks that can be made available for telecom services in 800 MHz band while providing their recommendations in response to DoT’s reference dated 13.09.2021 regarding upcoming spectrum auction,” reads the letter.

Recently, TRAI had conducted an open house discussion on the 5G spectrum, in which it sought views from stakeholders on auction. In reply, the telecom operators have made an aggressive pitch for lowering spectrum pricing.

