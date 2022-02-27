C-Mart stores to sell Brand Chhattisgarh under one roof

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Chhattisgarh government has constituted a high-powered committee headed by the chief secretary for setting up and effective monitoring of C-Mart stores in each district headquarters.

The C-Mart will showcase and put on sale products prepared by local women self-help groups, craftsmen, weavers, artisans, potters, traditional and cottage industries working under various departments.

“Various products would be standardised and the efforts will be put it for sale on e-commerce market and online shopping too through the C-Mart. The products would be available with a single brand name at Chhattisgarh C-Mart stores under one roof”, said Bhartidasan S, nodal officer of state’s flagship programme ‘Garuva-Narva-Ghuruva-Badi.’

The high-powered committee will ensure creating a format for preparation of a detailed database of the various products produced locally by various groups and under the support of different departments.

The government wants to develop rural industrial parks to promote products made in rural areas. Its has been producing innovative products that has elevated opportunities in rural economic activities.