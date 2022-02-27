STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vedantu to buy Screwvala-backed Lido Learning

Online tutoring platform Vedantu is likely to acquire Ronnie Screwvala-backed edtech start-up Lido Learning, which was on the verge of shutting down due to lack of funds.

Published: 27th February 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Vedantu which offers live interactive classes for students across grades K1 to 12, saw its valuation rise by over $300 million as against the pre-COVID times.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online tutoring platform Vedantu is likely to acquire Ronnie Screwvala-backed edtech start-up Lido Learning, which was on the verge of shutting down due to lack of funds. Sources confirmed that the second-largest edtech company will buy Lido and the deal is likely to be closed in the coming weeks. However, Vedantu could not be reached for comment.

Lido has been facing severe financial constraints, as it could not pay salaries to 700 employees since January. A Lido employee said apart from 700 people, the company needs to pay salaries to many teachers and some contract employees too. A source confirmed that Lido Learning has to pay salaries amounting to Rs 9 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedantu Edtech Lido Online tutoring
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp