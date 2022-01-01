STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Atul Kumar Goel to be MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank

Goel joined PNB on Saturday as Officer on Special Duty and will take over the role of MD and CEO effective February 1.

Published: 01st January 2022 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab National Bank, PNB

Punjab National Bank (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Atul Kumar Goel will be the new MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB) replacing S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao effective from February 1, 2022, PNB said on Saturday.

Goel joined PNB on Saturday as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and will take over the role of MD and CEO effective February 1. Before joining PNB, Goel was MD and CEO of UCO Bank.

"As approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Goel, who was till now the MD and CEO of UCO Bank, will serve as PNB chief up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation (i.e., 31.12.2024), or until further orders, whichever is earlier," PNB said in a statement.

Goel has around three decades of professional banking experience in three banks viz. Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Union Bank of India and UCO Bank. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has vast experience, exposure and expertise in all major areas of banking, including Large Corporate, Treasury Management, Risk Management, Financial Planning & Investor Relations, apart from Support Service, Business Process Transformation and Compliance.

He is also at the helm as Chairman of the Indian Bank's Association (IBA) for 2021-22. Additionally, he is a Director on the Board of The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. He is also a member of Governing Council & Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atul Kumar Goel PNB UCO Bank
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp