No Extension for the date of I-T Return: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

Published: 01st January 2022 12:45 PM

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Disappointment for all the taxpayers who were waiting for the last date to file income tax return to extended as the centre has ruled out extending last date to file income tax return beyond its current deadline of December 31.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said December 31, 2021, remains the official deadline for filing of income tax returns and the site is working perfectly as returns filed so far are more than those filed in the previous year.

Bajaj also dismissed the claim of technical glitches on the website and said that all of the glitches are sorted and the website is functioning smoothly.

Bajaj added that by 3pm today, 5.62 crore returns have been filed in total. Last year, total 4.93 crore returns were filed.

The centre had already extended the last date twice, one from July 31 to September 30 and then again to December 31.

Those taxpayers, who missed the bus, will still be able to file the ITR till March 31, 2022, however they have to pay penalty, which is Rs 5,000 for income above Rs 5 lakh annually.

Earlier the government extended date for taxpayers who have not e-verified their ITRs for the financial year 2019-20, who can now complete the verification process by February 28, 2022.

