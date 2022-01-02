STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 102.50

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to people, oil marketing companies on Saturday cut the price of commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder by Rs 102.50 apiece.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation, a 19-kg gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1,998 in Delhi from January 1, 2022. 

The price cut is a big relief for commercial users as at Rs 2,101 it was the second-highest price of 19-kg cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder. Now, the commercial LPG is being sold at Rs 105.18 a kg down from Rs 111 a kg in Delhi.

However, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. A 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder sold at Rs 809 (Rs 56.97 per kg) in June 2021. The price rose to Rs 899.50 apiece (Rs 63.35 per kg) in October 2021 and has been kept unchanged.

The 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders in Kolkata will now cost Rs 2,072. The price of a 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai will now be Rs 1,948.5, while in Chennai the cylinder will cost Rs 2,132.

On December 1, price of a 19-kg LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 100, bringing the prices to Rs 2,101 in Delhi.  On November 1, price of a 19-kg commercial cylinders saw a rise of Rs 266.

However, prices of domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg have not seen any price cut. State-owned oil marketing corporations Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum generally change the price of cylinders on the 1st and 15th of every month.

