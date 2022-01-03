Air India Express cabin crew call for indefinite strike from January 15 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Air India Express cabin crew have decided to launch an indefinite strike from January 15 if the management does not address their concerns. Over 500 cabin crew under the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) are likely to strike work. They allege that the management has shown discrimination while issuing contracts.

"The contract period for cabin crew was reduced to one year from five years. At the same time, the contracts of other staff and new recruits are for five years. We met the management nine times in the presence of the central labour commissioner to resolve the issue but we didn’t get any positive response," said Vijaykumar KK, president of AIXEU (BMS).

The crew under the Air India Express Employees Union have sent a strike notice to the airline's CEO, and will proceed with their plan if the management does not reply favourably. Air India Express cabin crew form over 70 per cent of the union members. The strike, if it does happen, will affect flight operations.

"We have raised our concerns and have put forward our demands to the management. The strike notice was issued in December, 2021. No reply has been received so far," said a cabin crew member.

He said that they had staged a national-level protest in front of the Air India Express headquarters in Kochi last month, raising their demands and citing the unfair labour practices followed by the management.

The AIXEU has raised two issues with the management. One, to reconsider the contract period of the cabin crew members. The second, to offer a job to a cabin crew member who got injured and is currently in a wheelchair.

"The labour commission had ordered to offer a ground staff job to the cabin crew member who got injured. Instead, the management terminated his contract. This is an unfair labour practice," Vijaykumar said.