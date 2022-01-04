Karkhana.io aims to digitalise manufacturing business

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new on-demand B2B manufacturing platform Karkhana.io is aiming to digitalise and streamline the manufacturing industry in India through its new digital platform.

On-demand manufacturing is a system where the products are manufactured as and when required, and the manufacturing is organised on a cloud platform that links all elements of manufacturing - demand, supply, and project management.

The company raised $1.5 million in the seed round led by Vertex Ventures SEA and India.

“We are planning to raise more funds this calendar year and also by this fiscal, we will be launching a new platform, strengthening our supplier base across India, and collaborating with entrepreneurs and enterprises to solve their manufacturing issues,” Sonam Motwani, Founder and CEO, Karkhana.io said.

Its manufacturing capabilities include 3D printing, CNC machining and sheet metal work, among others.

The manufacturing industry in India is characterised by millions of small enterprises providing services to a few large customers.

According to IBEF, India has potential to become a global manufacturing hub and by 2030, it can add more than $500 billion annually to the global economy.