Income tax refunds of Rs 1.50 lakh crore issued till January 3 for fiscal year 2021-22

This includes 1.1 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 21,323.55 crore.

Published: 05th January 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.50 lakh crore so far this fiscal year. This includes 1.1 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 21,323.55 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,50,407 crore to more than 1.48 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 3rd January,2022," the I-T department tweeted. Of this, income tax refunds of Rs 51,194 crore have been issued in 1.46 crore cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 99,213 crore have been issued in over 2.19 lakh cases.

