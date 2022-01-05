STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investor wealth jumps over Rs 9.30 lakh crore in four days of market rally

As the winning momentum continued, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed by Rs 9,30,419.3 crore in four sessions to reach Rs 2,72,44,894.96 crore.

Published: 05th January 2022 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Investors have become richer by over Rs 9.30 lakh crore in four days of market rally, with equity benchmark Sensex recapturing Mount 60K on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 367.22 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 60,223.15. In four days, the Sensex has gained 2,428.83 points. As the winning momentum continued, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed by Rs 9,30,419.3 crore in four sessions to reach Rs 2,72,44,894.96 crore.

Bajaj Finserv was the biggest gainer in the 30 frontline companies pack on Wednesday, jumping 5.09 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints.

The broader market depicted mixed trends, with the BSE midcap index gaining 0.36 per cent, while the smallcap gauge dipped 0.08 per cent. "Markets traded upbeat for yet another session and gained over half a per cent, in continuation to prevailing up move. The beginning was on a flat note, tracking muted global cues however noticeable buying in banking, metal and auto majors helped the benchmark inch gradually higher as the session progressed. Markets have witnessed an excellent start of the calendar year however we may see a breather now..," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Investor wealth Investor money BSE NSE Sensex Share market
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp