Firms’ hiring intent may rise up to nine per cent in January-March

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If harsh restrictions are not imposed on business operations, the intent to hire can rise up to 9% point in the current quarter (January- March, 2022), the highest ever growth to be registered in the intent to hire since the outbreak of Covid, says a report released by human resource firm Teamlease on Wednesday.

Teamlease, in the latest edition of its ’Employment Outlook Report’ for the period January- March 2022, suggests that out of the 21 sector reviewed, around 7 can record a growth of more than 10% point in their intent to hire, making the current quarter a good time for talent. With 89% of the corporates expressing interest to hire, information technology is leading the pack.

The other sectors that will be on a hiring spree during the quarter are educational services (80% of the employers), healthcare & pharmaceuticals (71% of the employers) and e-commerce & technology start-ups (69% of the employers), says the report. Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, TeamLease Services, said, “Though IT function and technology-linked firms will continue to dominate the job creation eco-system, if further lockdowns are not imposed other roles and sectors will not be far behind.