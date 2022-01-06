STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India’s coal output goes up by 6.74 per cent in December

India’s total coal production increased by 6.74 % to 74.78 Million Ton (MT) during December, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2019, informed the coal ministry on Wednesday.

Published: 06th January 2022

Out of the total production during December last year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 3.79% by producing 60.220 MT. Captive blocks registered a growth of 40.98% by producing 8.91 MT of coal during the period. At the same time, Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) registered a negative growth of 1.12% by producing 5.65 MT of Coal during December.

“Coal production of financial year 2022 has been compared with FY 20 as FY 21 has been considered an abnormal year due to restrictions imposed on commercial activities in the wake of Covid-19,” said the ministry in a press note. Coal dispatch increased by 14.62 % to 75.05 MT from 65.48 MT during December 2021 as compared to Dec 2019. 

