Jet Airways CEO Sudhir Gaur resigns ahead of airlines' return into market

By Express News Service

Jet Airways’ revival plan has hit another bump as its interim CEO, Captain Sudhir Gaur, is said to have quietly left the airline. The reason for his departure is not known yet.

According to sources, Gaur, a commercial pilot, had put in his papers some days back. He was appointed as the accountable manager and acting chief executive around September last year by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the new owners of Jet Airways.

Jet Airways said it will issue a statement soon. The airline is yet to issue a clarification or report this on the stock exchanges.

This big departure came even as the UK-based investment firm Kalrock Capital and the UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan have repeatedly said that they Jet Airways 2.O will start flying again from the first quarter of CY22.

During this time it is expected that competition in the skies to increase as new airline Akasa will make its entry and Air India would be handed over to Tata group.