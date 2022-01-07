STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airtel not to avail option of converting interest on dues to equity

Airtel said it has informed the Telecom Department about its decision.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity, under the reforms package, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Friday.

"We wish to inform you that the company has confirmed to DoT (Department of Telecom) that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues into equity," Airtel said in a BSE filing.

